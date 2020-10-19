Muskoka Is Getting New Police Officers

On Friday, October 9, 2020, Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) welcomed 20 new officers to help us serve our communities. The new recruits were officially sworn in after attending the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ontario, as well at the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia. During the graduation ceremony, the OPP celebrated the hard work and success of the men and women who have made up OPP Recruit Class #484 of the Provincial Police Academy, and wished them well as they endeavour in their new role as Provincial Constables.

Central Region members of the OPP provide police services from 13 detachments within its boundaries of approximately 29,790 square kilometres, extending from the District of Muskoka in the north to Lake Ontario in the south; from Dufferin County in the west to Northumberland County in the east.

A career in policing focuses on working with our community members to ensure public safety through crime prevention and law enforcement. Police work requires the building of relationships in the community, while preserving the peace, preventing crime, and assisting victims of crime.

The officers completed an extensive selection process and training, and are ready to fulfill their lifelong dreams of becoming police officers. Our newest members bring a wealth of backgrounds and life experiences to better serve our communities.

“We are very proud of the dedicated and exemplary new officers who will be serving our communities. The process looked different this year, as the pandemic made their journey a unique and challenging experience. As these officers begin their rewarding careers serving our communities with pride, professionalism and honour, I want to personally thank them for their contributions to the well-being and safety of our communities.” saidChief Superintendent Dwight Peer, Central Region, Ontario Provincial Police

The newest Provincial Constables have been deployed to the following OPP Central Region Detachments: Northumberland (four), Bracebridge (two), Southern Georgian Bay (one), Caledon (four), Huntsville (two), Orillia (five), Nottawasaga (one), Huronia West (one). Four of the officers were previously OPP Auxiliary members, one was a civilian OPP member, and one was previously employed by the Department of National Defence.

The OPP actively recruits and interviews potential candidates throughout the year for placement in one of three intakes annually at the Ontario Police College. Upon successful completion of the Recruitment Process, each Provincial Constable recruit must successfully complete the required training programs at both the Provincial Police Academy and the Ontario Police College. For more information on the OPP hiring process, visit www.opp.ca/careers.