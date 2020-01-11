Muskoka Has Received 39 Millimetres Of Rain As Of 1 pm

A moisture laden low from Texas brought significant rainfall along with mild temperatures this morning.

Record high temperatures for Saturday, January 11 are in the following table.

Toronto Pearson Airport

New record 11.9

Old record 11.7 (set in 1975)

London Airport

New record 11.7

Old record 11.1 (1975)

Toronto Buttonville Airport

New record 11.3

Old record 7.4 (2008)

Oshawa Airport

New record 11.3

Old record 10.0 (1975)

Waterloo-Wellington

New record 11.6

Old record 11.5 (2018)

Sarnia Airport

New record 11.8

Old record 11.7 (2018)

Welland-Pelham

New record 14.5

Old record 14.0 (2018)

Burlington Pier

New record 13.6

Old record 12.9 (2018)

Delhi

New record 13.9

Old record 11.2 (2017)

Peterborough Airport

New record 12.0

Old record 11.0 (1975)

Cobourg

New record 10.8

Old record 10.0 (2018)

Total rainfall amounts as of 1.00 PM unless noted are shown in the

Location and Rainfall Amount in Millimetres

University of Waterloo 67.2 (as of 5.15 PM)

ECCC Headquarters Downsview 53.0 (as of 5.00 PM)

York University 52.2 (as of 5.25 PM)

Sarnia 51.0

Goderich 46.2

Pearson Airport 45.0 (as of 5,00 PM)

Windsor 43.9

London 37.2

Bancroft 36.8

Guelph 34.2

Harrow 31.8

Point Pelee 31.6

Muskoka 39.0

Waterloo Airport 27.3

Oshawa 25.9

Beatrice 25.6

Peterborough Trent University 23.7

Billy Bishop Airport 23.3

Moose Creek Wells 22.0

Trenton 22.0

Ridgetown 21.9

Wiarton 21.0 (estimate)

Delhi 20.9

Peterborough Airport 20.5

Toronto City 20.2

Ottawa Airport 20.0

Rain gauges from the Toronto Region Conservation Authority show rainfall amounts of 40 to 50 mm across Toronto with 50 to 60 mm north of the city as of 5.30 PM.

Rain gauges from the Grand River Conservation Authority show rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm in areas south of Highway 401, and 40 to 70 mm in areas north of Highway 401 as of 5.30 PM.