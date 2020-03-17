Muskoka Grown Ships First Order of Cannabis to Ontario Cannabis Store

Muskoka Grown Cannabis Products Now Available in Ontario

Muskoka Grown is pleased to announce it has successfully completed its first shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store marking its entrance into the Canadian recreational cannabis market.

Muskoka Grown has first launched with pre-rolls (2 x 0.5g packs), produced from whole-flower high-quality dried cannabis. In the coming months, Muskoka Grown will also be releasing strains in 3.5 gram flower format.

“Today’s shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store marks a major milestone for Muskoka Grown and we’re extremely proud of everything we’ve been able to accomplish,” said David Grand, CEO & Founder, Muskoka Grown. “We’ve taken our time with the creation of our state-of-the-art facility and have been diligent in our phenotype selection process, to ensure our product meets our high standards.”

Looking ahead, Muskoka Grown will continue to identify desirable strains to bring to market through its full-scale laboratory and research & development room. Muskoka Grown anticipates this will be the first of many craft cannabis orders to come and are grateful for its partnership with the OCS. The Company is well prepared to deliver on all of its supply agreements and looks forward to continuing shipping products in Ontario.