Muskoka Community Foundation Grants $10,000 To Food Banks In Muskoka

In response to COVID-19 and the increased pressure placed on food security programs operating in Muskoka the Muskoka Community Foundation will be directing its 2020 Smart and Caring Muskoka Fund grants to food banks operating across the district. Thanks to our generous supporters over the last several years the Smart and Caring Muskoka Fund has been able to address some of the most pressing issues impacting Muskoka.

The Muskoka Community Foundation is granting $1000 to each of the 10 food banks operating in Muskoka for a total of $10,000. The recipients of this year’s Smart and Caring Muskoka Fund grants are:

– West Muskoka Food Bank in Muskoka Lakes

– Gravenhurst Against Poverty

– Bracebridge Salvation Army food bank in Bracebridge

– Bracebridge Salvation Army food bank in Gravenhurst

– Dwight Winter Pantry

– Winter Pantry Dorset and Baysville

– Port Severn Food Bank

– Huntsville Salvation Army

– Table Soup Kitchen Food Bank

– Manna Food Bank in Bracebridge

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation, noted that “Due to the impact that COVID-19 is having on Muskoka local food banks are seeing an increase in the number of people who are in need of support. These organizations are working hard to ensure that individuals and families will not go hungry in our communities. All of these organizations have had to change the way they deliver their services to ensure everyone’s safety. This also includes food banks that operate seasonally. They are finding ways to make sure that they can remain operational as long as they can to support their community”.

DeCaro also highlighted that “the Muskoka Community Foundation recognizes that food security is a key issue at this time and the Foundation will continue to support Muskoka food banks. We have set additional funds aside to provide grants to these organizations in the coming months. We know that the longer COVID-19 impacts our local economy our food banks will require more financial assistance to meet the need in our communities”. She also encouraged anyone who would like to help support Muskoka food banks to contact her at 705-646-1220 or info@muskokacommunityfoundation.ca.

The Executive Director also want to thank everyone who has been working tirelessly to support the community during these difficult and challenging times “It takes a lot of people working together to build a healthy, vibrant and caring community. We are seeing amazing examples of this right across Muskoka from our dedicated frontline workers and first responders, countless volunteers who are checking in on friends, family and neighbours, local businesses who are finding new ways to serve our community, the many service clubs, young people who are leaving positive message on rocks and in window throughout Muskoka and all of our municipal leaders and staff. Thank you to everyone!”.