Muskoka Arts And Crafts’ 40th Annual Christmas Show And Sale Moves Online

Muskoka Arts & Crafts’ 40th Annual Christmas Show & Show is moving online. This year, you can shop your favourite artists from the comfort of your home. The online Christmas Show & Sale has seasonal gift ideas for people on your shopping list. If you are looking for pottery, paintings, photography, jewellery, sculptures or home décor, visit our online shop at www.muskokaartsandcrafts.com or https://shop.muskokaartsandcrafts.com/. Your purchases can be shipped directly to you. Many artists provide studio curbside pick while others will deliver within Muskoka.

Even that jolly old elf would be impressed with the fabulous handmade art and crafts that can be purchased online at Muskoka Arts & Crafts’ shop. Whether you’re looking for something for your most distant relatives, your closest friends or even something for yourself, there is a great array of magnificent work to purchase. Santa’s elves will have their work cut out for them, keeping up with our artists and craftspeople.

The online Christmas Show & Sale opens on Friday, November 20 at 10am and continues until Saturday, December 19 at 5pm.

Moving the Christmas Show & Sale online was done as Muskoka Arts & Crafts’ first and foremost priority is for the safety and health of its artists, volunteers, customers, service providers, staff and community, therefore the Christmas Show & Sale will not be held at our usual location at the Bracebridge Sportsplex. The not-for-profit organization looks forward to its in-person return in 2021.

For more information about Muskoka Arts & Crafts’ online Christmas Show & Sale, please contact its office at 705-645-5501 or email info@muskokaartsandcrafts.com.