More Compliments Montreal Style Smoked Meat Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on

December 7, 2020

has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Levitts Foods (Canada) is recalling certain Compliments brand and Levitts brand deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

Recalled product