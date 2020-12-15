More Compliments Montreal Style Smoked Meat Recalled Due To Listeria

Levitts Foods (Canada) is recalling certain Compliments brand and Levitts brand deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.
Recalled product
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|Compliments
|Montreal-Style Smoked Meat
|175 g
|0 68820 13357 5
|BEST BEFORE 2021JA20
EST 48
|Levitts
|Corned Beef
|150 g
|8 82756 72084 1
|BEST BEFORE 2021JA20
EST 48
|Levitts
|New York Style Pastrami
|150 g
|8 82756 73084 0
|BEST BEFORE 2021JA20
EST 48