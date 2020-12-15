More Compliments Montreal Style Smoked Meat Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on December 7, 2020 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

Levitts Foods (Canada) is recalling certain Compliments brand and Levitts brand deli meat products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes
Compliments Montreal-Style Smoked Meat 175 g 0 68820 13357 5 BEST BEFORE 2021JA20
EST 48
Levitts Corned Beef 150 g 8 82756 72084 1 BEST BEFORE 2021JA20
EST 48
Levitts New York Style Pastrami 150 g 8 82756 73084 0 BEST BEFORE 2021JA20
EST 48
 
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. However, there has been one reported illness that may be associated with the consumption of the products included in the Food Recall Warning of December 7, 2020.

