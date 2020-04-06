Male Charged With Impaired After Two Separate Collisions In Orillia

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male after the vehicle that he was driving was involved in two separate collisions in the City of Orillia.

On April 3, 2020 shortly after 10:00 a.m., police were dispatched to a collision on Coldwater Road near Highway 11, Orillia, where one of the vehicles failed to remain at the scene. About the same time, a second report was made to police about a collision that had occurred at a Murphy Road business. In that incident, the male driver got out of his vehicle briefly after striking another vehicle twice, but then got back in his car and drove away.

Police spotted the vehicle a short distance away, conducted a traffic stop and had cause to begin an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Paul Irwin, age 59, of Orillia, was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus),

Numerous Highway Traffic Act violations

The accused was released and is set to appear in court on June 2, 2020