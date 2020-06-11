Male Charged After Stealing A Road Painting Construction Truck On Hwy. 400

On Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 10:30 p.m. West Parry Sound OPP along with the OPP helicopter, Canine Unit, North East Region Emergency Response Team arrested a Tay Township resident for stealing a road painting construction truck.

Police were called to Highway 400 near Highway 518 after highway construction crew noticed an unknown person driving one of their road painting trucks. The suspect eventually stopped the vehicle and fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Police located the suspect hiding in a boat and arrested and charged Shawn Bottineau, 27 of Tay Township with the following offences:

Theft of motor vehicle

Operation while impaired

Trespassing at night

Driving while under suspension

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday July 23, 2020 in Parry Sound, Ontario.