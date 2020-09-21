Le Nails In Huntsville Says They Have A Positive COVID-19 Case

The business on Main St. E has released the following statement:

Due to concerns brought up by our client,

We would like to be transparent with our community and confirm that Tony has tested positive for COVID-19. Since feeling symptoms, he has remained in strict isolation from clients and family. After consulting Public Health Officials, they’ve confirmed that we have taken all the appropriate steps necessary to ensure the safety of our community is not compromised.

That being said, we were not required to close the salon with this newsas it was closely monitored and strictly contained. We have decided to close the salon out of personal responsibility to our beloved community to limit the exposure of COVID-19 overall.