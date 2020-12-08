Lakeland Donates Cash And Clothing To Women’s Shelter

Lakeland Holding’s group of companies (Lakeland Power, Bracebridge Generation, Lakeland Energy/Networks) are donating $5,000 along with an assortment of internally collected essential clothing items to local Women’s Shelters throughout Parry Sound and Muskoka just in time for the holiday season.

“Esprit Place Family Resource Centre is extremely thankful for the generosity of this donation from Lakeland. This donation will reach women and children in the District of Parry Sound who find themselves in need. Some uses for donation dollars include: items to help women transition from shelter to community, baby and children’s supplies, medications, dental and eyeglass services not otherwise covered, clothing and hygiene necessities,” specified Tahlia Holm, Supervisor at Esprit Place Family Resource Centre, District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board.

“The generous donation from Lakeland gives Muskoka Women’s Shelters and Services the funds it needs to help support the women and children who access our services. There are many challenges this holiday season so with this donation we can help a woman feed her family, pay a bill and make this holiday season a little brighter”, acknowledged Ruth Holloway, Manager, Muskoka Women’s Advocacy Group.

“Community involvement is essential to our company. COVID-19 has resulted in reduced donations almost everywhere, so it is important, more than ever, to assist where and when we can,” stated Chris Litschko, Lakeland CEO.