Kraft Dinner Releases A New Pumpkin Spice Mac And Cheese

Coming to Canadians this October, Pumpkin Spice KD is made with the same classic KD cheese powder Canadians know and love, now with added fall flavours: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger. Suggested pairings: a cozy scarf, flannel shirt, fresh manicure and a pumpkin patch.

Canadians have already started signing up for the online waitlist at PumpkinSpiceKD.com to be notified when the exclusive Pumpkin Spice KD drops. Only 1,000 lucky Canadians will be able to get their hands on the drop, which will include KD, a Pumpkin Spice Boost Pack, a fork, and of-course a signature white coffee style cup with your name written on it (spelled wrong of course).

“KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD,” said Brian Neumann, Senior Brand Manager, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. “Canadians have always made KD their own way and not many people would expect KD to be part of the PSL conversation, but that’s the whole point. Only 1000 will be made. So, move over lattes and muffins, PSKD is the must try new flavour this fall.”

For more information on limited-edition Pumpkin Spice KD, please visit Kraft Dinner on social media. And don’t forget to share using #PumpkinSpiceKD – because if you didn’t post it, did it really happen?