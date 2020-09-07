KFC Canada Launches KFC Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich

“We’ve spent 75 years making the world’s best-tasting fried chicken. It is what we’re famous for,” said Samantha Redman, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada. “The Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich is everything you know and love about KFC – big taste, bold flavours, crispy golden chicken, but on a completely different level. We know everyone is going to love this sandwich.”

The KFC Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich is made with 100 per cent Canadian farm raised chicken; it is buttermilk marinated and hand breaded in KFC’s famous Extra Crispy seasoning, and is then topped with sweet chunky pickles, creamy mayonnaise and s andwiched between a lightly toasted potato bun.

“At KFC, we ensure that every bite is more delicious than the last – just the way the Colonel intended,” said Armando Carrillo, Innovation Manager, KFC Canada. “The KFC Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich is the culmination of passion and determination and embodies what a famous chicken sandwich should taste like.”

The KFC Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwich is available in Canada only.