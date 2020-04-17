Jewelry Stolen After A Break And Enter In Huntsville

On April 17th, 2020 Huntsville OPP attended a business located on King William St. inHuntsville in response to a break and enter.

Muskoka411 has reached out to the OPP to see if more inforamtion can be provided on the location.

Sometime during the night of April 16th and the early morning hours of April 17th suspect(s) forcibly gained entry through the front door of the business. Once inside a display cabinet was broken and an undetermined amount of jewelry was taken.

The investigation into this illegal entry is ongoing. If you have information about these break and enters please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.