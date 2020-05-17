Hydro One Launches New Online Outage Reporting System

Hydro One announced its customers can now report power outages online as part of the company’s continued commitment to enhance its’ customers experience through new and innovative services and tools.

“We know many of our customers rely on and prefer mobile technology as well as self-serve tools, so we’re introducing this service to meet our customers’ evolving needs now and in the future,” said Imran Merali, Vice President, Customer Service, Hydro One. “We understand outages disrupt our customers’ lives, which is why we are making it easier for customers to connect with us the way they want to report an outage online through our map or app and get the information they need.”

Customers looking to report an outage online will need the phone number associated with the account or the account number along with the street address. To learn more about this new feature and Hydro One’s outage tools, visit: https://www.hydroone.com/power-outages-and-safety/outage-tools.