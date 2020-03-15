Huntsville to Close Majority of Municipal Facilities Until April 5 as a Result of COVID-19

Effective Monday March 16th, all Town of Huntsville owned municipal facilities excluding Town Hall will be closed until April 5, 2020 to help mitigate the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Town closures include all community halls, Canada Summit Centre, Active Living Centre, Algonquin Theatre Box Office, Huntsville Public Library, Club 55 and Muskoka Heritage Place. Town Hall will continue to operate with recommended best practices from Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit. Madill Yard and Fire Halls will continue to operate with no access to the public. Residents are encouraged to self-assess before visiting Town Hall and use alternate forms to contact staff such as phone 705 789 1751, email or huntsville.ca. For a full list of up-to-date information on Town facility closures and cancellations as a result of COVID-19 visit online at huntsville.ca/covid19.

The Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Clinic will remain open 8:30am-4:30pm at the Wellness Hub, Canada Summit Centre. Patients must call 705-789-5986 for access to the building and to make an appointment. Access will be by Canada Summit Centre entrance closest to Oliver’s Café. Anyone who is COVID-19 symptomatic must call Tele Health Ontario at +1 866-797-0000.

The Cottage Country Family Health Team will continue to operate at the Port Sydney Fire Hall.

All March Council and Committee meetings the week of March 23, 2020 will be cancelled with the exception of a Special Council meeting at 5pm on Tuesday March 17, 2020.

Town staff will continue to monitor the situation and recommended best practices advised by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Facility closures are a precautionary measure to help slow the spread and flatten the curve of the global pandemic known as COVID-19. Regular handwashing, avoiding non-essential travel, avoiding large gatherings and practicing social distancing are the best defense against spreading illnesses, including COVID-19. For the most up-to-date health information visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.

The Town, District of Muskoka and other Area Municipalities are working together to support residents and communities during COVID-19. For all District of Muskoka and local area municipal program and service impacts visit muskoka.on.ca