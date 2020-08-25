Huntsville OPP Provide Update To The Beach Incident With Charges Laid

An update to the story we first told you about.

On Saturday August 22, 2020 just after 4 p.m, Beach Patrol at the Hidden Valley Beach located at the Ski Club asked a male to show a beach pass but he did not have one.

The male became aggressive to people in the area and damaged signs.

Huntsville OPP say they were called to a vandalism and impaired complaint. The vandalism was to signs located at a private beach in the area of Ski Club Road.

The male fled the scene in his car.

The OPP located the car about 20 minutes later being driven on Highway 60 and conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 60 and Szawlowski Dr. Police detected an odour of alcohol on the driver and determined that the driver Igor Potapov had been drinking.

The investigation resulted in the accused, a 59-year-old male from Vaughan being charged with operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus and mischief-destroys or damages property

The accused will appear in court at the end of October.