Huntsville OPP Find Impaired Driver During Traffic Stop On Howland Dr

On Monday July 20th, 2020 at 3:16 a.m., Huntsville OPP say they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driving on Howland Dr. Huntsville. Police detected an odour of alcohol and determined that the driver had been drinking.

The investigation resulted in Sourabh Joshi, a 28-year-old from Waterloo being charged with Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

The accused was released and will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville Ontario, on September 16th, 2020 to answer to his charges.

