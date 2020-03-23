Huntsville OPP Charge Driver After Tip From The Public

On Saturday March 21st, 2020 Huntsville OPP received a driving complainant from concerned citizens. The vehicle subject to this complaint was being operated in an erratic manner.

Officers located this vehicle and the investigation lead to its driver Ronald Efwards being charged with the following;

1) Failure to comply with a demand for a breath sample

2) Drive motor vehicle with no currently validated permit

3) Operate motor vehicle with no insurance

The accused will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville ON, on June 10th, 2020 to answer to his charges.

Huntsville OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers. The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.