Huntsville, Muskoka Launches The ‘Winter Wonders Travel Package’

Travellers can get up to $150 CDN in free gas and spending vouchers for an incredible getaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ont. (January 22, 2020) – Anyone looking for a classic Canadian getaway will want to take advantage of the ‘Winter Wonders Travel Package’ that is now being offered by tourism businesses in Huntsville, Muskoka, Ontario.

Visitors who book a minimum of two nights at participating accommodations in Huntsville for a stay between January 24 and March 12, 2020 can then register to receive one of 250 packages consisting of free gas and cash vouchers to redeem at over 50 participating attractions, restaurants and shops.

Specifically, visitors who:

book a minimum two-night, mid-week stay (Monday-Thursday) get a $50 gas card and $100 in cash vouchers ($150 CDN value)

book a minimum two-night, weekend stay (Friday-Sunday) get a $25 gas card and $75 in cash vouchers ($100 CDN value)

“It’s the perfect package to experience everything Huntsville has to offer in winter, from outdoor adventures to dining and more,” said Jesse Hamilton, general manager of Deerhurst Resort and chair of the Huntsville Municipal Accommodations Tax Association, which is offering the program.

“Winter in this part of Muskoka will delight everyone, from families looking for an iconic Canadian experience, to folks seeking a mid-week escape,” he added. “And the scenery is as picturesque as it gets; it truly is a beautiful season.”

The regional tourism organization, known as Explorers’ Edge, is partnering on the promotion, and the company is excited to welcome visitors from urban centres in particular, said James Murphy, executive director.

“Winter in the country is so different from the city, with frozen lakes and snow-tipped forests providing a stunning backdrop,” he noted. “From skating at the iconic Ice Trail at Arrowhead to snowshoeing on trails, from tasting seasonal cuisine to warming yourself by an indoor or outdoor fire, nothing beats enjoying the best that the season has to offer just two hours north of Toronto.”

Travellers can find out more about Huntsville’s Winter Wonders Travel Package on the Explorers’ Edge website by visiting www.ExplorersEdge.ca/huntsvillewinterwonders.