Huntsville Man Faces Drug Trafficking Charges

Huntsville OPP initiated a suspicious person investigation on Oct. 13th in the Selkirk Drive area of Huntsville. Police located a vehicle occupied by a male driver on Selkirk Dr. and as a result of a roadside investigation, arrested the driver for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police seized approximately 52 grams of suspected cocaine, 129 grams of cannabis, 2.5 grams of Fentanyl, 7 Percocet pills, 1 litre of codeine cough syrup, cannabis edibles and $8571.52 in Canadian Currency.

22-year-old Grady Kay of Huntsville was charged with:

Three counts of possession of schedule I substance- opioid for the purposes of trafficking

Possession of schedule I substance- cocaine for the purposes of trafficking

Two counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Have care or control of a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

Have care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The male was released and will be appearing in Huntsville Court on December 2nd, 2020