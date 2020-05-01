Huntsville Man Charged After Fleeing The Police

On Friday May 1st, 2020 at 2:45 a.m., Huntsville OPP attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a car driving in the Downtown Huntsville area. In an attempt to flee from Police the car sped up to an excessive speed and was being driven in a dangerous manner. The car was eventually stopped by Police on Brunel Rd. in the area of Huntsville High School.

Tarandeep SINGH a 21-year-old Huntsville man is charged with the following:

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol

– Flight from Police contrary to section 320.17 of the Criminal Code

The male was released and will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville Ontario, on July 8th, 2020 to answer to his charges.

As in all cases were a driver has been charged with impaired driving, SINGH’s driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and his car impounded.