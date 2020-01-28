Huntsville Council Votes To Fill The Vacant Seat Of Councillor By Appointment

At the January 27, 2020 Town of Huntsville Council meeting, Council chose to fill the vacant seat of Huntsville Ward Councillor by appointment as per the Town of Huntsville Council Vacancy Policy.

The Municipal Clerk has been directed to solicit applications to fill the vacancy, on the prescribed form located on huntsville.ca, as well as at the Municipal Office. The applicants will be considered at a Council meeting to be held on February 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Municipal Council Chambers.

The seat of Huntsville Ward Councillor was declared vacant on December 17, 2019 during the Regular Council meeting when Deputy Mayor Karin Terziano was appointed Mayor of the Town of Huntsville.

