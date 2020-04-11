House Fire In Huntsville Causes $250,000. In Damage

More on this story we first told you about.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Meadow Park Drive in the Town of Huntsville on Saturday April 11, 2020 at 8:59 am.

When crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment upon arrival. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the unit of origin. Other areas in the building suffered smoke damage. One person was assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation by Muskoka Paramedic Services and released.

Muskoka Victim Services was contacted and have provided their service for the 5 displaced occupants of the building.

The fire is believed to have started in an electrical appliance and is not deemed suspicious. Damage to the building and contents is estimated at $250,000.