Heat Warning Issued For The Orillia And Washago Areas

Heat warning issued for:

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Halton –

Heat warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

A hot and increasingly humid air mass will affect south-central Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area today through at least Sunday. Slightly cooler and less humid conditions may arrive on Monday.

Daytime high temperatures: 31 to 34 degrees Celsius

Overnight low temperatures: 20 to 24 degrees Celsius

Humidex values: high 30s Saturday increasing to low 40s Sunday

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

When it’s hot eat cool, light meals.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.