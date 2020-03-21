Health Unit Reports Second COVID-19 Death In Region

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has received notification that an individual who was being treated at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie for COVID-19 has died.

The individual, a man in his 70s, was the region’s third case of COVID-19 under investigation by the health unit, and was a close contact of an individual with COVID-19 who died at RVH on March 11. Both of these cases were reported publically within the past week.

“This is sad news and we are offering our condolences to the family. It speaks to the need to be more aware of the seriousness of the current situation than ever and that we, as a community, as organizations and as individuals, need to work together to protect one another,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU’s medical officer of health. “I am urging everyone to follow social distancing recommendations and follow public health measures so that we can flatten the curve of this disease.”

“Firstly, RVH extends its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased patient. His death is a tragedy and underscores the seriousness of this pandemic,” says Janice Skot, RVH president and CEO. “I want to further assure our community that RVH remains well-prepared to care for COVID-19 patients, strictly following infection control protocols to keep our patients, healthcare workers and our community safe.”

There are now nine cases of COVID-19 in Simcoe Muskoka. The most recent case is a Bradford West Gwillimbury woman in her late 30s, who is presented to Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on March 17. She is in serious condition and, while the investigation is ongoing, this appears to be a community acquired infection.

Social distancing includes staying at home if possible, staying at least two metres distance from others, limiting time out for necessary purchases, avoiding congregating in public settings and continuing to practice diligent hand washing.

For more information call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, which has extended hours, or see www.smdhu.org.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.