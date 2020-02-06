Health Unit Issues 2000 Suspension Orders Regarding Immunization Information

Earlier this month the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit mailed more than 2000 suspension orders home to students in Grades 2 & 8 reminding them that their child’s immunization information needs to be updated before February 27.

In Ontario, under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, up to date immunization records are required for all students and it is the responsibility of a parent to report immunizations to their health unit. If records are not up to date, students can face suspension.

Parents can easily update their children’s immunization records online at www.smdhu.org/immsonline or by calling the health unit’s Health Connection line. The health unit can support parents who may have questions related to updating immunization for students, and offers immunization clinics for those who need to catch up on immunizations and aren’t able to schedule appointments with their health care provider.

To report your child’s immunization record, or if you think you have missed any of your child’s vaccinations, call Health Connection at 721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or see www.smdhu.org/immsonline for more.