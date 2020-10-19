Health Canada Is Recalling A Counterfeit Hand Sanitizer Sold At Dollarama

Health Canada says the product is daily Shield Hand Sanitizer (NPN 80098979); Lot 6942; Expiry May 2023.

A counterfeit version of Daily Shield hand sanitizer (labelled with NPN 80098979, Lot 6942, Expiry May 2023) has been found for sale at a Dollarama location in Thunder Bay and may have been sold at Dollarama stores across Canada. Health Canada is confirming the complete list of locations where the product was sold.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. Consult your healthcare provider if you have used this product and have any health or safety concerns. Keep all hand sanitizers out of the reach of children. If swallowed, call a poison control centre or seek medical help immediately. Report any adverse health event or product complaint to Health Canada.

Health Canada is informing Canadians that a counterfeit version of the authorized Daily Shield hand sanitizer has been found for sale at a Dollarama store in Thunder Bay. The counterfeit version is labelled with NPN 80098979, Lot 6942; Expiry May 2023 and is sold in a 250 mL format. Health Canada has been advised by the authorized licence holder, Bio Life Sciences Corp. / 10932540 Canada Inc., that the product bearing the lot number Lot: 6942, Exp. May/2023 is counterfeit.

As the counterfeit version of Daily Shield hand sanitizer is unauthorized and made with an unknown formulation, it may not be effective at killing bacteria and viruses, and may pose serious risks to health. This counterfeit product is suspected to contain methanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers and could cause severe adverse reactions or death when ingested.

Dollarama has agreed to stop the sale of Daily Shield hand sanitizer in Dollarama stores across Canada, while Health Canada continues to investigate the issue.