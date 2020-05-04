Gun And Cash Seized After Crash On Hwy. 35

On May 1, 2020, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP conducted an investigation into a single vehicle collision which resulted in a handgun and large sum of cash being seized.

Upon arrival at the scene of the collision on Highway 35 near Kawartha Lakes Road 121, police determined that the two occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene. Through police investigation, the suspects were located and arrested.

Antonio Terreri, 20 years of age, of North York was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Obstruct peace officer

Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on July 9, 2020.

Scott Mac Crimmon, 29 years of age, of Mississauga was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

• Unauthorized possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm

• Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

• Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

• Fail to comply with court order – other than to attend court

• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay for a bail hearing on May 4, 2020.