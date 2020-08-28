Gravenhurst Service Ontario Closed Temporarily As COVID-19 Precaution

A message from the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce:

Out of an abundance of caution, the Gravenhurst Service Ontario office operated by the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce at 275 Muskoka Road South will be temporarily closed effective immediately.

Today we became aware via the Government of Canada’s tracing app that one of our Service Ontario employees has potentially been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The alerted employee is being tested. We are in touch with the Health Unit and will follow their direction.

“This is a great example of the effectiveness of the Government of Canada’s tracing app,” says Sandy Lockhart, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “We would encourage all business owners and residents of Gravenhurst to do their part and download the app today.”

In the meantime you can access many of Service Ontario’s services at ontario.ca/page/serviceontario.