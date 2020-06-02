Gravenhurst Man Charged For Damaging A Golf Cart

Grey Bruce OPP were called (May 30, 2020 at 1:48 pm) to a possible theft in progress of a golf cart at a golf course near Mount Forest, in Southgate, Ontario.

An individual had been playing golf, then they decided to drive a golf cart off of the golf course and onto the highway, appearing to be driving away with the cart. The owner of the golf course confronted them and observed significant damage to the front of the golf cart and requested that they return to the club house to deal with this issue. The individual abandoned the cart and left on foot.

Grey Bruce OPP attended the golf course and apprehended the person after a brief foot pursuit. Grey Bruce OPP have charged Levi Sipos, 21 years old from Gravenhurst, Ontario with Mischief.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in Court on August 6, 2020.