Granite Cutting Equipment Worth $40,000 Stolen From A South River Business

On Sunday May 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a theft from a South River business on Ena Avenue.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday May 8 and Saturday May 9, 2020. Granite cutting equipment was taken which include a forklift, table saw, 100 inch blade and sheave for the saw. The total value of the missing items is approximately $40,000.

Police are continuing to investigate and any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this break enter and theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.