Good News: The Outbreak At The Pines Long Term Care Home Has Again Been Lifted

The District of Muskoka is pleased to share that the outbreak status at The Pines Long Term Care Home has again been lifted following a period of 14 consecutive days with no new cases.Â We thank staff for their hard work, perseverance and dedication that made this significant achievement possible.Â We also thank residents, families and the community for their on-going support and best wishes.



Status of Testing:

All residents were tested last week and all results were negative.

Testing of all staff took place this week and so far, all results were negative.

Scheduled bi-weekly testing of all staff will continue to support early detection of any spread of the COVID-19 virus in the home.

The District remains focused on protecting residents and staff at The Pines Long-Term Care Home from COVID-19 and extensive measures are being taken to ensure the health, safety and well-being of residents and staff remain in place.Â Information related to plans for resuming safe resident visits will be provided in the coming weeks.



Timeline of events:

The Pines experienced an initial outbreak of COVID-19 after one employee tested positive for COVID-19 on August 30, 2020. Following that initial positive case: