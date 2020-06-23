Get Ready For This Summer’s Heat With Tips From Health Canada

A message from Health Canada:

Many places in Canada have a high number of heat waves. Extreme heat can put your health at risk, causing illnesses like heat stroke and even death. It is important to take steps to protect yourself and your family before it gets too hot while continuing to follow public health guidance on physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure that you are ready when the weather gets hot, make sure you prepare well in advance. Follow these practical tips: