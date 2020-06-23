Get Ready For This Summer’s Heat With Tips From Health Canada

A message from Health Canada:
Many places in Canada have a high number of heat waves. Extreme heat can put your health at risk, causing illnesses like heat stroke and even death. It is important to take steps to protect yourself and your family before it gets too hot while continuing to follow public health guidance on physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To ensure that you are ready when the weather gets hot, make sure you prepare well in advance. Follow these practical tips:
- tune in regularly to local weather forecasts and heat alerts so you know when to take extra care;
- make sure your air conditioner is in working condition ahead of the heat season;
- if you don’t have an air conditioner, make sure you are aware of other ways to keep your home cool by following the tips on Health Canada’s website;
- consult local public health authorities for solutions in your community, such as cooling locations that respect current physical distancing guidelines;
- if you have family, friends or neighbours who may be more vulnerable to suffering from heat-related illnesses, make a plan on how you or others will check in on them when it gets hot, while respecting local physical distancing guidelines;
- if you are taking medication or have a health condition, ask your doctor or pharmacist if it increases your health risk in the heat; and
- learn the signs of heat illness and follow the safety tips found on Health Canada’s website.