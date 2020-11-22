Get Ready For Significant Snowfall Today Into Tonight

Special weather statement continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Significant snowfall today into tonight.

Snow is forecast to begin this afternoon. 5 to 10 cm of accumulation is expected before the snow tapers off Monday morning.

Travel is expected to be impacted. Motorists should be prepared for winter weather driving conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.