Get Ready For Public Skating In Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge, following the guidance provided by the Government of Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, continues to re-open recreation facilities and programs using a gradual and phased approach.

Town staff have been monitoring, and continue to monitor, the changes in Provincial orders and regulations related to re-opening of recreation facilities and programs. Advice and guidance is being provided by the Ontario Minister of Health, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and various other organizations and associations. Town staff have developed guidelines and associated policies and procedures required to ensure the Town has the proper health and safety measures in place prior to opening and offering public skating. These measures include, however, are not limited to:

• physical distancing;

• pre-screening of program participants;

• hand washing and hand sanitizing;

• disinfecting of program equipment;

• wearing of non-medical masks;

• reduced capacity; and

• enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols.

A complete list of procedures for attending public skating can be found here.

Public Skating dates and times are as follows:

Friday, November 20th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Tuesdays, November 24th through to December 15th inclusive, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Holiday schedule – please visit the Town of Bracebridge website for dates and times.

To attend a public skate, participants must preregister. Please visit bracebridge.ca/onlineregistration. While on-line registration is preferred, registrations will also be accepted over the phone by calling (705)-645-3037. To ensure a smooth online registration please login/create your account prior to registration. Once registered, all payment will be taken through the Recreation Department and must be done in advance.

No drop-ins or payment will be accepted at the Bracebridge Memorial Arena.

Admission rates are as follows:

Children /Youth/Student (1-18): $2.50

Adult: $4.00

Senior: $3.00

Family (2 adults and 3 kids max): $9.00

MEDIA RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 13, 2020

The Town of Bracebridge is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation regarding COVID-19, and to respond accordingly. The Town will continually update its website at www.bracebridge.ca with any changes to Town services as a result of COVID-19. Further information is available from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit or the Government of Ontario COVID-19.