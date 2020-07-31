Funding Announced For The Stanley Meek Steam Era Exhibit And Wanda III Steamship

MPP Miller announces Rural Economic Development Program investment in Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre

The Ontario government is committing $3.3 million in cost-share funding to 58 projects through the updated Rural Economic Development Program (RED) to help rural and Indigenous communities diversify their economies, retain skilled workers, invest in local infrastructure and create jobs.

Today, Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka announced that the Stanley Meek Steam Era Exhibit at the Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre will receive up to $223,899.90 in funding through the RED program.

The funding will help fund the expansion of the Steamships & Discovery Centre, the building of the Stanley Meek Steam Era Exhibit and the restoration and electrification of the Wanda III steamship.

“The Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre is a great asset the town of Gravenhurst and all of Muskoka. In a normal year the steamships attract tourists from around the world to our area and the addition of the Wanda III and the Stanley Meek Steam Era Exhibit will only increase the draw once people are able to travel again,” said Miller. “Congratulations to John Miller, President of the Steamships & Discovery Centre, and the Board of Directors on this project and I look forward to going for a cruise on the Wanda III.”

“Supporting local jobs and removing barriers to investment and economic growth in rural communities is more important than ever,” said Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Ernie Hardeman. “As the economy reopens, our investments in the Rural Economic Development program will have a very real impact for communities across rural Ontario.”

This initiative is one of 58 successful projects receiving funding from the first intake of the updated RED program. Project applications to the RED program were subjected to a streamlined process starting last year to reduce the burden for applicants.

Supporting renewal, growth and economic recovery in rural and Indigenous communities is part of the government’s plan to get every region of Ontario back on track so they can create jobs, opportunity and prosperity for everyone.

“I also want to take this opportunity to encourage all residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka to get out and enjoy the many attractions in our area, including tours on the Wenonah II which start tomorrow,” said Miller. “This is the year to be a tourist in our own backyard and in Parry Sound-Muskoka we are luck to have a beautiful backyard full of world class attractions to enjoy safely this summer.”