Free Copy Of Canada’s First All-Cheese Cookbook Featuring Favourite Recipes From Canadian Home Cooks And Chefs

“In these challenging times, Canadians are cooking at home more than ever,” said Eric Elmhirst, President and CEO of Arla Foods. “We want to support this community of sharing by giving all Canadians free access to this very special cookbook featuring recipes made with the ultimate comfort food: cheese!”

Tre Stelle received nearly 3,000 recipe submissions from across Canada, ultimately selecting 60 for inclusion in the book. From appetizers to side dishes, main courses and desserts, the recipes are all made with easy-to-source ingredients and are as diverse as the contributors themselves. From Parmesan Brussels Sprouts, Palestinian Whipped Feta and Nana’s Chicken Parmesan to Moroccan Halloumi Vegetables, Gochujang Mozzarella Ramen, and Berry-Streaked Ricotta Cake and more, each recipe is accompanied by the cook’s personal story alongside stunning food photography. There are even expert tips included from professional chefs throughout.

Say Cheese! can be downloaded in English and French for free at www.trestelle.ca/cookbook. For those who prefer a limited edition print copy, these can be purchased online for $39.95, plus taxes and shipping, with all profits being donated to support frontline workers across Canada in the fight against COVID-19.

Say Cheese! is the perfect addition for every cheese-lover’s cookbook collection and at the same time, an approachable guide for those recently acquainted with home cooking.