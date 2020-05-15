Fog Will Cause Near Zero Visibility Overnight

Fog advisory issued for:
Barrie – Orillia – Midland,
Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,
Port Carling – Port Severn,
Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,
Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,
Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,
Near zero visibility is expected overnight and will improve early in the morning.
If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.