Fog Will Cause Near Zero Visibility Overnight

Fog advisory issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Near zero visibility is expected overnight and will improve early in the morning.

If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.