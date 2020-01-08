First Impaired Driver For West Parry Sound OPP In 2020

On January 6, 2020 at 1:00 a.m., West Parry Sound OPP were conducting patrol in McDougall Twp. While on Highway 400, Police stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded the driver was under the influence of a drug while operating the motor vehicle. The driver was transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Jonas Nadie, age 22 of Toronto, Ontario was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused has a court date for next month.