First Heat Event Of The Year Expected Today For Some Areas

Heat warning continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

First heat event of the year expected today through Wednesday.

A hot airmass approaching the area will bring daytime high temperatures near 30 degrees Celsius today and Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures near 20 degrees Celsius are expected tonight. Additionally, humidex values will reach the mid to high 30s by Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will cool off Wednesday night as a cold front passes through southern Ontario.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.