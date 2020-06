On Sunday May 31, 2020 at around 6:45 p.m. the Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to a deck / appliance fire on Parkers Point Road.

Crews engaged in property conservation and salvage operations to ensure the fire did not extend into the home. “Again, thankful that the homeowner was able to use a garden hose to hold the fire in check” says the fire department in a tweet.

All fire units have cleared and returned to their stations. There were no injuries reported.