Fatal Two Vehicle Crash In Penetanguishene

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are being assisted by the OPP Central Region Collision Investigation Unit into the cause of an fatal crash which occurred at 12:30 p.m. February 26, 2020 on Lafontaine Road in Penetanguishene. An eastbound car struck a westbound pick up truck while crossing over the bridge on Lafontaine Road East just east of the 13th Concession Road of Tiny Township.

A passenger of the car was treated at the scene and transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services for further treatment of her injuries sustained in the crash. The 63-year-old female passenger of Tiny Township passed away as a result of her injuries at hospital. The driver of the car was also treated and transported by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to Georgian Bay General Hospital and later released after treatment.

The male driver of the pick up truck was not injured in the crash, the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Lafontaine Road East was closed to traffic for the police investigation and scene clean up.