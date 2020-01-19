Fatal Snowmobile Collision In The Township of South Algonquin

On Saturday January 18, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. members of the Killaloe OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a snowmobile on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) Trail B106E, in the Township of South Algonquin.

The driver and lone occupant of the snowmobile was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation has revealed the snowmobile was travelling westbound on the trail, and struck a tree. The deceased has been identified as 44 year old Brandon Corley of Cavan-Monaghan Township.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are assisting with this investigation to determine the cause of the collision. The Office of the Chief Coroner has ordered a post mortem to be conducted. This is the first fatal collision reported in 2020 for the Killaloe Detachment.