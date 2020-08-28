Fatal Collision On Upper Big Chute Road, Drivers Charged For Going Through The Road Closure

On August 28, 2020, shortly before 11:00 a.m., Orillia OPP were called to a motorcycle collision on Upper Big Chute Road near Quarry Road.

OPP say a motorcycle was travelling Southbound on Upper Big Chute Road when a moving truck turned left onto Quarry Road. The driver of the motorcycle struck the other vehicle.

62-year-old, Michael Ives of Victoria Harbour was pronounced deceased at the scene. A post mortem examination will be conducted at the‎ Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services (OCC-OFPS) in Toronto.

The OPP Central Region Technical Collision Investigation Unit (TCI) along with a Collision Reconstructionist and Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspector were called in to assist with the investigation. If anyone witnessed this, has dash cam video or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.