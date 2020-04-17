Family Releases Statement After Cottage Fire

On Friday April 17, 2020 at around 11:00 a.m, emergency crews responded to a call for a cottage fire in the Hamer Bay area of Lake Joseph. All three fire stations from Seguin Township responded. There were no injuries reported, there is no word on a cause or damage estimate.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
The family has released the following statement:
Our family is devastated by the loss of our beloved cottage. This home has been the place where our family has made amazing memories together and has bridged lifetime friends in Muskoka. We are grateful no one was injured and that no one was visiting our home during this tragic event. As per the request of the Muskoka townships, our family has not ventured north during the COVID- 19 pandemic. Our family would like to thank the firefighters and other first responders who answered the call to our cottage and protected the other structures on the property.
As proud Canadians, we look forward to returning to our home country when the COVID-19 pandemic quells.
The name of the family will not be released.
The family has asked for privacy at this time.