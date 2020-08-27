Early Morning Fire At Andrea’s Steak And Sea Food House

On Thursday August 27, 2020 just after 2 am, both Bracebridge Fire Departments, OPP and Paramedics responded to a reported structure fire at Andrea’s Steak & Sea Food House located at 264 Manitoba Street.

Fire crews were notified by neighbours in an apartment who were able to evacuate safely. At 4 am the fire was under control.

“On arrival, crews found flames were already through the roof. We were on scene until about 5:30 a.m” said Fire Chief Murray Medley

No one was in the building at the time and the cause is still under investigation.

There were no injuries reported or an estimate on damage at this time.

With video and files from Matt Sitler – Country 102 FM