The OPP say executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrant at 3:00 pm on February 6, 2020 in a private residence on Honey Harbour Road, Georgian Bay Township.

Officers conducted their search of the residence which lead to a seizure of a quantity of drugs believed to be Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth), Methadone and other drug related paraphernalia along with two firearms.

This investigation is still ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.