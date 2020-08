On Saturday August 8, 2020 just after 9:00 a.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to an emergency call at an address in Muskoka Lakes Township after a 43-year-old man had gone for a walk and not returned home. The man was located in the water near a dock and transported to hospital, unfortunately life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the man has not been released.