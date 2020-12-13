Drivers In Orillia Are Speeding In Community Safety Zones

The Orillia OPP would like to remind drivers to slow down and drive safely through Community Safety Zones after receiving several complaints recently of speeders through these areas.

Community Safety Zones are portions of Ontario roads designated with signs which are commonly found near schools and other areas prone to high pedestrian traffic. The purpose of these designations is to make drivers aware that the area poses a higher risk of encountering pedestrians, especially children and other vulnerable people. The fines for many traffic violations are doubled in these designated areas. For instance, if you are caught driving 25 km/hr over the speed limit in a non-designated area, the fine would total $118.75 whereas the same speed would result in a fine of $227.50 in a Community Safety Zone.

Please do your part in keeping our community safe this holiday season by respecting our traffic laws and remaining vigilant while driving, especially in Community Safety Zones.