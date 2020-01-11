Driver Charged With Stunt Driving On Highway 11

On Thursday January 9, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 approximately two kilometers south of Burk’s Falls. The driver, Jeremy Potvin, 32 of North Bay was travelling at a high rate of speed and was subsequently charged with race a motor vehicle – stunt. The driver was also charged with Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The accused has a future court date.

Muskoka411 reached out to the OPP to find out the speed of the vehicle, but a response was not provided at the time of this article.